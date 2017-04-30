Chuy's Holdings (CHUY) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about Chuy's Holdings (NASDAQ:CHUY) has trended somewhat positive recently, AlphaOne reports. AlphaOne, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Chuy's Holdings earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news articles about the restaurant operator an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Chuy's Holdings from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Group LLC cut their price objective on shares of Chuy's Holdings from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $33.00 price target on shares of Chuy's Holdings and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Chuy's Holdings in a research report on Saturday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chuy's Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Shares of Chuy's Holdings (NASDAQ:CHUY) opened at 29.80 on Friday. Chuy's Holdings has a 12 month low of $25.87 and a 12 month high of $37.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.69 and its 200 day moving average is $29.74. The stock has a market cap of $501.95 million, a P/E ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 0.03.

Chuy's Holdings (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Chuy's Holdings had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company earned $79.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Chuy's Holdings’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chuy's Holdings will post $1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chuy's Holdings Company Profile

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc operates Chuy’s, a restaurant concept offering a distinct menu of authentic, freshly prepared Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. As of December 25, 2016, the Company operated 80 Chuy’s restaurants across 16 states. The Company offers the same menu during lunch and dinner, which includes enchiladas, fajitas, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a range of appetizers, soups and salads.

