China Telecom Co. Limited (CHA) Given News Sentiment Score of 0.13

Headlines about China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Alpha One. The research firm, a unit of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. China Telecom Co. Limited earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned press coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Telecom Co. Limited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. HSBC Holdings plc raised shares of China Telecom Co. Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. China Telecom Co. Limited has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA) traded down 0.47% on Friday, reaching $49.02. 19,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. China Telecom Co. Limited has a 1-year low of $42.29 and a 1-year high of $53.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.63. The company has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $1.3512 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This is an increase from China Telecom Co. Limited’s previous annual dividend of $1.10. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%.

About China Telecom Co. Limited

China Telecom Corporation Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in telecommunications and related businesses. The Company operates through seven businesses. Wireline Voice Services include local and long distance wireline services. Mobile Voice Services include local calls, domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services.

