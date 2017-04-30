Childrens Place (PLCE) Receiving Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) have trended positive on Sunday, AlphaOne reports. AlphaOne, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Childrens Place earned a news sentiment score of 0.38 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 94 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Shares of Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) traded up 0.13% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.80. 594,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Childrens Place has a one year low of $66.92 and a one year high of $122.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.92 and its 200-day moving average is $100.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.41.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $520.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.13 million. Childrens Place had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Childrens Place will post $6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is a boost from Childrens Place’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Childrens Place’s payout ratio is currently 17.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. FBR & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Childrens Place in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Childrens Place in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Childrens Place from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 target price (up from $111.00) on shares of Childrens Place in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Childrens Place in a report on Saturday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.27.

In other Childrens Place news, insider Bradley P. Cost sold 7,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total transaction of $865,377.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,149 shares in the company, valued at $4,756,853.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

About Childrens Place

The Children’s Place, Inc (The Children’s Place) is a pure-play children’s specialty apparel retailer in North America. The Company sells apparel, accessories, footwear and other items for children. The Company operates through two segments: The Children’s Place U.S. and The Children’s Place International.

