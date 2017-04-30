Chico's FAS, Inc. (CHS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $627.89 Million

Equities analysts expect Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) to post sales of $627.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Chico's FAS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $620 million and the highest is $635.3 million. Chico's FAS posted sales of $642.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Chico's FAS will report full-year sales of $627.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.41 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Chico's FAS.

Chico's FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Chico's FAS had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $600.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHS has been the topic of a number of research reports. FBR & Co set a $17.00 target price on shares of Chico's FAS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Chico's FAS from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chico's FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Chico's FAS to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Chico's FAS in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.07.

In other news, SVP John R. Lund bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $27,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,190 shares in the company, valued at $416,018.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ross E. Roeder sold 19,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $285,340.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Chico's FAS by 5.5% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chico's FAS during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Nine Chapters Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chico's FAS during the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its position in Chico's FAS by 1.9% in the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Chico's FAS during the third quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Chico's FAS (NYSE:CHS) traded down 1.14% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,280,919 shares. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.82. Chico's FAS has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $16.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day moving average is $13.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.0825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Chico's FAS’s payout ratio is 76.19%.

Chico's FAS Company Profile

Chico’s FAS, Inc is an omni-channel specialty retailer of women’s private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates and accessories, operating under the Chico’s, White House Black Market (WHBM) and Soma brand names. The Company is also engaged in the sale of merchandise in its domestic and international retail stores.

