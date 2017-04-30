Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Acquires 10 Shares of Altria Group Inc (MO)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,937,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,837,000 after buying an additional 1,073,416 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 52,932,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,950,000 after buying an additional 489,813 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 33,275,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,982,000 after buying an additional 697,380 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,759,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,535,000 after buying an additional 203,269 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 23,722,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,101,000 after buying an additional 3,700,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) opened at 71.78 on Friday. Altria Group Inc has a 52-week low of $60.82 and a 52-week high of $76.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.02 and its 200 day moving average is $69.12.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 55.31% and a return on equity of 109.95%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post $3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.47%.

MO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Vetr upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.25 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $71.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Altria Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.71.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include smokeable products, smokeless products and wine. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which, through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

