Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $162.43 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) will report $162.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $159.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $166.5 million. Chesapeake Lodging Trust posted sales of $169.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chesapeake Lodging Trust will report full-year sales of $162.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $601.43 million to $616.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $620.92 million per share, with estimates ranging from $617.99 million to $623.74 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Chesapeake Lodging Trust.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Chesapeake Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 12.77%. The business earned $134.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chesapeake Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

In other Chesapeake Lodging Trust news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $389,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,576.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 17.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 599,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,360,000 after buying an additional 88,704 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 26.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 396,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,489,000 after buying an additional 83,930 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 79,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 26.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 8,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) traded down 4.51% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.31. The stock had a trading volume of 458,076 shares. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.27. Chesapeake Lodging Trust has a one year low of $20.81 and a one year high of $27.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently 135.59%.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chesapeake Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company is focused on investments primarily in upper-upscale hotels in various business and convention markets and, on a selective basis, select-service hotels in urban settings or other locations in the United States. The Company operates through the hotel ownership segment.

