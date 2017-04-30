Investors Purchase High Volume of Chesapeake Energy Call Options (CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 39,440 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 106% compared to the average daily volume of 19,156 call options.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) opened at 5.26 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $8.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.59 and a 200 day moving average of $6.23. The firm’s market cap is $4.66 billion.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Chesapeake Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post $0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Archie W. Dunham acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $2,620,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,637,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,301,637.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harris Associates L P raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 1,007.7% in the third quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 33,340,440 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $209,045,000 after buying an additional 30,330,440 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,505,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,716,000. Allianz Asset Management AG raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 511.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 8,521,908 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $59,824,000 after buying an additional 10,593,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,791,000. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays PLC reissued a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Scotiabank set a $6.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wunderlich reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chesapeake Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.51.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation produces natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates in two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing, Gathering and Compression. Exploration and production is engaged in finding and producing oil, natural gas and NGL. Marketing, gathering and compression is engaged in marketing, gathering and compression of oil, natural gas and NGL.

