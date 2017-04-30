Favorable News Coverage Very Likely to Impact Chemtura Corp (CHMT) Share Price

Press coverage about Chemtura Corp (NYSE:CHMT) has been trending positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. Alpha One, a subsidiary of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Chemtura Corp earned a coverage optimism score of 0.26 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news stories about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 85 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is very likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Chemtura Corp (NYSE:CHMT) opened at 33.50 on Friday. Chemtura Corp has a 52-week low of $24.62 and a 52-week high of $33.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.36 and its 200-day moving average is $33.14. The firm’s market cap is $2.12 billion.

Chemtura Corp (NYSE:CHMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. The business earned $385 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.47 million. Chemtura Corp had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chemtura Corp will post $2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemtura Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

About Chemtura Corp

Chemtura Corporation is a chemical company. The Company is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing of engineered industrial specialty chemicals. The Company’s products are sold to industrial manufacturing customers for use as additives, ingredients or intermediates. The Company’s segments are Industrial Performance Products and Industrial Engineered Products.

