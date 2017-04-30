Chemours (CC) Receiving Very Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

Media headlines about Chemours (NYSE:CC) have trended very positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Chemours earned a daily sentiment score of 0.56 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media coverage about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Several research firms have recently commented on CC. Zacks Investment Research raised Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Group LLC increased their target price on Chemours from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc upgraded Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc upgraded Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.45.

Shares of Chemours (NYSE:CC) traded up 0.30% on Friday, hitting $40.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,969,366 shares. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1033.08 and a beta of 3.50. Chemours has a 12-month low of $5.82 and a 12-month high of $40.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.47 and a 200 day moving average of $27.40.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.21. Chemours had a return on equity of 81.19% and a net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Equities analysts predict that Chemours will post $2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.81%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Chemours (CC) Receiving Very Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/chemours-cc-getting-very-favorable-press-coverage-study-shows-updated.html.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company is a provider of performance chemicals. The Company operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment is a producer of titanium dioxide (TiO2). The Fluoroproducts segment is a provider of fluoroproducts, including refrigerants and industrial fluoropolymer resins.

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.