Chart Industries (GTLS) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of -0.14

News stories about Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) have trended somewhat negative on Sunday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Chart Industries earned a coverage optimism score of -0.14 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) opened at 36.51 on Friday. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $21.80 and a 52 week high of $40.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 1.62.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business earned $204.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.57 million. Chart Industries had a negative net margin of 21.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chart Industries will post $0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Chart Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upgraded Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc is a diversified global manufacturer of engineered equipment, packaged solutions, and value-add services used throughout the industrial gas, energy and biomedical industries. The Company operates through three business segments: Energy & Chemicals (E&C), Distribution & Storage (D&S) and BioMedical.

