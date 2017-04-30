CF Industries Holdings (CF) Receiving Negative Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF) has been trending negative on Sunday, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CF Industries Holdings earned a media sentiment score of -0.36 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CF. Vetr raised CF Industries Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.84 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CF Industries Holdings from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of CF Industries Holdings in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. Cowen and Company raised CF Industries Holdings from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CF Industries Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CF Industries Holdings currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.15.

Shares of CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF) opened at 26.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.73. CF Industries Holdings has a 12 month low of $20.77 and a 12 month high of $37.17. The firm’s market cap is $6.23 billion.

CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.33. CF Industries Holdings had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business earned $867 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings will post $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. CF Industries Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 413.79%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “CF Industries Holdings (CF) Receiving Negative Media Coverage, Analysis Finds” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/cf-industries-holdings-cf-receiving-negative-media-coverage-analysis-finds.html.

CF Industries Holdings Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizer, and other nitrogen products. The Company’s nitrogen fertilizer products are ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution (UAN) and ammonium nitrate (AN). Its other nitrogen products include diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), urea liquor, nitric acid and aqua ammonia, which are sold primarily to the Company’s industrial customers, and compound fertilizer products (nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium or NPKs).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.