Ceragon Networks (CRNT) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of 0.02

News articles about Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research firm, a division of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ceragon Networks earned a coverage optimism score of 0.02 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news stories about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 83 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet downgraded Ceragon Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Group LLC increased their price target on Ceragon Networks from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) traded down 0.89% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,157 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $259.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.03. Ceragon Networks has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $4.23.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.64 million. Ceragon Networks had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ceragon Networks will post $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. offers wireless backhaul solutions. The Company’s products include FibeAir IP-20 Platform, FibeAir IP-20 Assured Platform and Network Management. The Company provides its services to wireless service providers, public safety organizations, government agencies and utility companies, among others.

