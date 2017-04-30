Ceragon Networks (CRNT) Earning Somewhat Negative News Coverage, Study Finds

News coverage about Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) has been trending somewhat negative on Sunday, AlphaOne reports. The research group, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ceragon Networks earned a media sentiment score of -0.10 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news stories about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 83 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Group LLC raised their price target on shares of Ceragon Networks from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) opened at 3.33 on Friday. Ceragon Networks has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $4.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average of $3.03. The company has a market cap of $259.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.20.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Ceragon Networks had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ceragon Networks will post $0.21 EPS for the current year.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. offers wireless backhaul solutions. The Company’s products include FibeAir IP-20 Platform, FibeAir IP-20 Assured Platform and Network Management. The Company provides its services to wireless service providers, public safety organizations, government agencies and utility companies, among others.

