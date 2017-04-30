CenturyLink Investment Management Co Has $702,000 Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

CenturyLink Investment Management Co maintained its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,219 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PM. Train Babcock Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Train Babcock Advisors LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.1% in the third quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,746,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,747,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 36.7% in the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after buying an additional 12,220 shares during the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) opened at 110.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.60 and a 200 day moving average of $99.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.94. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.78 and a 12-month high of $115.63.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 64.94% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm earned $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post $4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC set a $111.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays PLC boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Vetr upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.84 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.56.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $3,592,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 787,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,854,428.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, other tobacco products and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside of the United States. Its segments include European Union (EU); Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (EEMA); Asia, and Latin America & Canada.

