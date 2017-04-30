Centurylink Inc (CTL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,247,931 shares, a growth of 4.2% from the March 15th total of 87,528,654 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,661,729 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.4 days. Currently, 16.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Centurylink during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Centurylink by 95.2% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Centurylink during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Centurylink by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Centurylink by 16.1% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Centurylink in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Vetr raised shares of Centurylink from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.84 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centurylink from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reissued a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Centurylink in a research note on Saturday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) opened at 25.67 on Friday. Centurylink has a one year low of $22.33 and a one year high of $33.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.20 and a 200-day moving average of $24.82.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business earned $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Centurylink had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Centurylink will post $2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Centurylink

CenturyLink, Inc is an integrated communications company. The Company is engaged in providing an array of communications services to its residential and business customers. Its segments include business, which provides strategic, legacy and data integration products and services to small, medium and enterprise business, wholesale and governmental customers, including other communication providers, and consumer, which provides strategic and legacy products and services to residential customers.

