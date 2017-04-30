Central Garden & Pet Co (CENT) Receives News Sentiment Score of 0.31

News headlines about Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) have been trending positive on Sunday, AlphaOne reports. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Central Garden & Pet Co earned a coverage optimism score of 0.31 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 100 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CENT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Garden & Pet Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Argus began coverage on Central Garden & Pet Co in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Central Garden & Pet Co in a research note on Saturday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) traded down 2.35% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,051 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.49. Central Garden & Pet Co has a 1-year low of $16.26 and a 1-year high of $39.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.42.

Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.78 million. Central Garden & Pet Co had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet Co will post $1.40 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Colligan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,303 shares in the company, valued at $188,459.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Ranelli sold 32,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $1,089,195.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 169,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,686,471.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,854 shares of company stock valued at $2,994,949. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Co Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company is a marketer and producer of branded products and distributor of third party products in the pet and lawn and garden supplies industries in the United States. The Company operates in two segments: Pet segment and the Garden segment. It is a marketer and producer of pet supplies in the United States.

