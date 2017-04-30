Centene Corp (CNC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) in a research report released on Saturday. They currently have a $85.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $83.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CNC. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Centene Corp from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene Corp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Centene Corp from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and set a $88.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Centene Corp in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Leerink Swann reiterated a market perform rating and set a $64.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Centene Corp in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.68.

Shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) traded up 1.99% during trading on Friday, reaching $74.40. 1,881,067 shares of the company were exchanged. Centene Corp has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $75.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.16.

Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The business earned $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. Centene Corp had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Centene Corp will post $4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $301,815.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith H. Williamson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $420,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,317 shares of company stock worth $1,436,056. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Honeywell International Inc. boosted its stake in Centene Corp by 165.6% in the third quarter. Honeywell International Inc. now owns 356,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,885,000 after buying an additional 222,400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Centene Corp by 1.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,901,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,300,000 after buying an additional 36,080 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Centene Corp by 2.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,191,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,781,000 after buying an additional 26,696 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in Centene Corp by 64.9% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 15,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 5,989 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Centene Corp by 15.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 57,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after buying an additional 7,843 shares during the period. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Corporation is a healthcare company. The Company provides a portfolio of services to government sponsored healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. The Company operates through two segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Company’s Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals, through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), Long Term Care, Foster Care, dual-eligible individuals (Duals) and the Supplemental Security Income Program, also known as the Aged, Blind or Disabled Program (ABD), Medicare, and Health Insurance Marketplace.

