Centamin PLC (CEY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Centamin PLC (LON:CEY) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Centamin PLC (LON:CEY) opened at 176.90 on Friday. The company’s market cap is GBX 2.03 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 176.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 155.97. Centamin PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 93.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 193.90.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of €0.14 ($0.15) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.67%. This is a positive change from Centamin PLC’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd.

In other news, insider Josef El-Raghy sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.28), for a total transaction of £8,900,000 ($11,378,164.15). Insiders have sold a total of 24,040,000 shares of company stock worth $4,223,160,000 over the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CEY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reiterated a “conviction-buy” rating on shares of Centamin PLC in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Numis Securities Ltd lowered Centamin PLC to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Panmure Gordon reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin PLC in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centamin PLC in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin PLC in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Centamin PLC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 90 ($1.15).

About Centamin PLC

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

