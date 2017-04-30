Cenovus Energy (CVE) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media coverage about Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) has trended somewhat positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a unit of Accern, scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cenovus Energy earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media stories about the oil and gas company an impact score of 80 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) traded up 0.30% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.98. 5,498,874 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.74. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $16.82. The firm’s market capitalization is $8.32 billion.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 9.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0371 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is -12.93%.

CVE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group Inc cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Macquarie cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Societe Generale raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.59.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc is a Canada-based integrated oil company. The Company is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL) and natural gas. Its segments include Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining and Marketing, and Corporate and Eliminations. Its Oil Sands segment includes the development and production of bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta.

