Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (CLDX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 13th, there was short interest totalling 17,875,300 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the March 31st total of 20,407,795 shares. Approximately 14.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,369,494 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.1 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on CLDX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reduced their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.63.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDX. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 106.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 203,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 105,200 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $181,000. Meditor Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $14,966,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 6.1% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 71,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 167,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. 55.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) opened at 3.33 on Friday. Celldex Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $5.13. The stock’s market cap is $410.30 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.35 and its 200-day moving average is $3.56.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,923.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.46%. The business earned $1.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics will post ($1.20) earnings per share for the current year.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug Rintega (also referred to as rindopepimut and CDX-110) is a therapeutic vaccine, which is meant for the treatment of glioblastoma patients.

