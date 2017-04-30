Carnival plc (CUK) Receives Media Sentiment Score of 0.18

Media headlines about Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) have been trending somewhat positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. AlphaOne, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Carnival plc earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 100 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) traded up 1.33% on Friday, reaching $61.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,368 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.28. Carnival plc has a 52-week low of $43.45 and a 52-week high of $62.19.

Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company earned $3.79 billion during the quarter. Carnival plc had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that Carnival plc will post $3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Carnival plc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Carnival plc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.43%.

In related news, insider Alan Buckelew sold 31,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total transaction of $1,741,109.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 211,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,819,737.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 23,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total value of $1,286,916.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,113,356.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,241 shares of company stock valued at $5,895,327. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival plc

Carnival plc is a leisure travel company. The Company’s segments include North America, and Europe, Australia & Asia (EAA). Its North America segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises (Princess), Holland America Line and Seabourn. Its EAA segment includes Costa Cruises (Costa), AIDA Cruises (AIDA), P&O Cruises (the United Kingdom), P&O Cruises (Australia) and Cunard.

