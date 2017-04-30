Carmike Cinemas (CKEC) Earns Media Impact Score of -0.25

Media stories about Carmike Cinemas (NASDAQ:CKEC) have been trending somewhat negative recently, according to Alpha One. Alpha One, a subsidiary of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Carmike Cinemas earned a coverage optimism score of -0.25 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 87 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Carmike Cinemas (NASDAQ:CKEC) opened at 33.40 on Friday. Carmike Cinemas has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $34.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.06.

About Carmike Cinemas

Carmike Cinemas, Inc is a motion picture exhibitor company. The Company owns and operates theatres and screens. Its theatres are equipped to provide digital cinema. It owns, operates or has an interest in approximately 280 theatres with over 2,940 screens located in over 40 states. In addition, it has approximately 260 theatres with over 1,090 screens equipped for three dimension (3-D).

