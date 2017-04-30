Capstone Asset Management Co. Decreases Position in The Western Union Company (WU)

Capstone Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Co.’s holdings in The Western Union Company were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Western Union Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in The Western Union Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in The Western Union Company by 147.8% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,791 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Crow Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Western Union Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Western Union Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000.

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) opened at 19.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.91 and a 200-day moving average of $20.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 1.15. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $18.07 and a one year high of $22.70.

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The Western Union Company had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 69.22%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The Western Union Company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post $1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from The Western Union Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. The Western Union Company’s payout ratio is 128.00%.

WU has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays PLC lowered their price target on shares of The Western Union Company to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of The Western Union Company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of The Western Union Company from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of The Western Union Company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Western Union Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.12.

The Western Union Company (Western Union) is a provider of money movement and payment services. The Company operates through three segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Consumer-to-Business and Business Solutions. The Company’s Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents.

