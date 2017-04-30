Capstead Mortgage (CMO) Given Media Sentiment Score of 0.45

Media coverage about Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) has been trending positive on Sunday, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Capstead Mortgage earned a media sentiment score of 0.45 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 90 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

CMO has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Capstead Mortgage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capstead Mortgage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) traded down 1.76% during trading on Friday, reaching $11.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,035,842 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average is $10.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.37. Capstead Mortgage has a 12 month low of $8.93 and a 12 month high of $11.34.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company earned $54.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.25 million. Capstead Mortgage had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 38.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Capstead Mortgage will post $0.80 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. Capstead Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.58%.

Capstead Mortgage Company Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company manages a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting of relatively short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by an agency of the federal government, the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

