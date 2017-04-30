Capital Senior Living Co. (CSU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) is set to announce its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. Capital Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 5.34%. The company earned $115.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Capital Senior Living to post $-0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0.69 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) opened at 13.97 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is $407.67 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.52. Capital Senior Living Co. has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $20.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

In other Capital Senior Living news, major shareholder Arbiter Partners Capital Manag acquired 245,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.22 per share, with a total value of $3,730,863.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Capital Senior Living Company Profile

Capital Senior Living Corporation is an operator of senior housing communities in the United States. The Company provides senior living services to the elderly, including independent living and assisted living services, and provides home care services at one of its communities. Its continuum of care integrates independent living and assisted living and is bridged by home care through independent home care agencies or its home care agency, sustains residents’ autonomy and independence based on their physical and mental abilities.

