Capita PLC (CPI) Receives GBX 532.77 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Capita PLC (LON:CPI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 532.77 ($6.81).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Capita PLC from GBX 620 ($7.93) to GBX 540 ($6.90) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.03) price objective on shares of Capita PLC in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 514 ($6.57) price objective on shares of Capita PLC in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 466 ($5.96) price objective (down previously from GBX 479 ($6.12)) on shares of Capita PLC in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.52) price objective on shares of Capita PLC in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

In other Capita PLC news, insider Chris Sellers sold 4,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 567 ($7.25), for a total value of £23,059.89 ($29,480.81).

Shares of Capita PLC (LON:CPI) traded down 1.6799% on Tuesday, hitting GBX 557.3536. The stock had a trading volume of 2,053,709 shares. The firm’s market cap is GBX 3.71 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 560.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 544.12. Capita PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 431.30 and a 12-month high of GBX 1,101.00.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a GBX 20.60 ($0.26) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This is a boost from Capita PLC’s previous dividend of $11.10. This represents a yield of 4.01%.

About Capita PLC

Capita PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which creates and delivers services in business process management. The Company’s segments include Digital & Software Solutions, Integrated Services, Local Government, Property & Health, Workplace Services, IT Enterprise Services, Asset Services, Customer Management, Capita Europe and Insurance & Benefits Services.

