Capella Education Company (NASDAQ:CPLA) – First Analysis issued their Q3 2017 EPS estimates for shares of Capella Education Company in a research report issued on Wednesday. First Analysis analyst C. Greendale forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. First Analysis also issued estimates for Capella Education Company’s FY2017 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

Capella Education Company (NASDAQ:CPLA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Capella Education Company had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $111.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

WARNING: “Capella Education Company (CPLA) Expected to Post Q3 2017 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/capella-education-company-cpla-expected-to-post-q3-2017-earnings-of-0-74-per-share.html.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capella Education Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Capella Education Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Capella Education Company from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Capella Education Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.20.

Shares of Capella Education Company (NASDAQ:CPLA) opened at 95.30 on Friday. Capella Education Company has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $99.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.28 and a 200-day moving average of $81.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Capella Education Company’s payout ratio is currently 45.30%.

In other Capella Education Company news, CFO Steven L. Polacek sold 3,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $242,212.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,869,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Capella Education Company by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Capella Education Company by 38.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Capella Education Company by 81.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capella Education Company during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capella Education Company during the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capella Education Company Company Profile

Capella Education Company is an education services company. The Company provides direct path between learning and employment through its online postsecondary education offerings and through programs to develop job-ready skills for demand markets. The company’s segments include post-secondary segment and job-ready skills segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Capella Education Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capella Education Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.