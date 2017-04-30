Scotiabank reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE) in a report issued on Thursday, April 13th. They currently have a C$6.25 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CNE. TD Securities restated a buy rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Canacol Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Canacol Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.88.

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) traded up 2.26% during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,851 shares. Canacol Energy has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $4.80. The firm has a market cap of $711.64 million and a PE ratio of 29.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average of $4.17.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Canacol Energy Ltd (CNE) Earns Outperform Rating from Scotiabank” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/canacol-energy-ltd-cne-rating-reiterated-by-scotiabank-updated.html.

Canacol Energy Company Profile

Canacol Energy Ltd. is a Canada-based oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities in Colombia and Ecuador. It owns approximately 0.5% interest in Oleoducto Bicentenario de Colombia (OBC), which owns a pipeline system that focuses on linking Llanos basin oil production to the Cano Limon oil pipeline system.

Receive News & Ratings for Canacol Energy Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canacol Energy Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.