Canacol Energy Ltd (CNE) Earns Outperform Rating from Scotiabank

Scotiabank reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE) in a report issued on Thursday, April 13th. They currently have a C$6.25 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CNE. TD Securities restated a buy rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Canacol Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Canacol Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.88.
Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) traded up 2.26% during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,851 shares. Canacol Energy has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $4.80. The firm has a market cap of $711.64 million and a PE ratio of 29.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average of $4.17.
Canacol Energy Company Profile
Canacol Energy Ltd. is a Canada-based oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities in Colombia and Ecuador. It owns approximately 0.5% interest in Oleoducto Bicentenario de Colombia (OBC), which owns a pipeline system that focuses on linking Llanos basin oil production to the Cano Limon oil pipeline system.
Receive News & Ratings for Canacol Energy Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canacol Energy Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.