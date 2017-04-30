American Assets Trust, Inc (AAT) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) had its target price upped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 12th. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AAT. Mizuho lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Assets Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) traded down 0.90% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.83. The company had a trading volume of 277,713 shares. American Assets Trust has a one year low of $37.54 and a one year high of $46.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.57 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.01.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.30. The firm earned $76.56 million during the quarter. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 11.01%. On average, equities analysts expect that American Assets Trust will post $0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 16,623 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.77 per share, with a total value of $694,342.71. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 24,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,925.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 150,000 shares of company stock worth $6,425,555. Corporate insiders own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAT. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 12,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 29,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, operates, acquires and develops retail, office, multifamily and mixed-use properties in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii markets.

