Camping World Holdings Inc (CWH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $848.77 Million

Equities analysts expect Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) to post $848.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Camping World Holdings’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $876.41 million and the lowest is $820.85 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camping World Holdings will report full year sales of $848.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $3.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.13 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Camping World Holdings.

Camping World Holdings (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $670 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Camping World Holdings’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CWH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camping World Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Vetr upgraded shares of Camping World Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.49 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Forward View cut shares of Camping World Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.07.

In other Camping World Holdings news, insider Brent L. Moody sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $38,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,809. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas F. Wolfe sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $38,441.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,613. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new position in Camping World Holdings during the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Camping World Holdings during the fourth quarter worth about $5,133,000. Columbia Wanger Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Camping World Holdings during the fourth quarter worth about $31,260,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new position in Camping World Holdings during the fourth quarter worth about $6,518,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Camping World Holdings during the fourth quarter worth about $23,889,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Camping World Holdings (NYSE:CWH) traded down 3.28% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,631 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.78 million and a P/E ratio of 359.53. Camping World Holdings has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $36.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.96 and its 200 day moving average is $29.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th.

About Camping World Holdings

Camping World Holdings, Inc is a provider of a portfolio of services, protection plans, products and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) enthusiasts. The Company operates through two segments: Consumer Services and Plans, and Retail. Within the Consumer Services and Plans segment, the Company derives revenue from the sale of the offerings, including emergency roadside assistance; property and casualty insurance programs; travel assist programs; extended vehicle service contracts; co branded credit cards; vehicle financing and refinancing; club memberships, and publications and directories.

