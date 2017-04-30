Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) Upgraded by Echelon Wealth Partners to “Buy”

Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, April 13th. Echelon Wealth Partners currently has $17.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

CPE has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum Company and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. Scotiabank set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum Company and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Eurobank EFG upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum Company from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. KLR Group set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum Company and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum Company from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.23.

Shares of Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) traded down 0.42% during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.84. 4,007,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.22. Callon Petroleum Company has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $18.53. The stock’s market cap is $2.38 billion.

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $69.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.03 million. Callon Petroleum Company had a positive return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 122.93%. Callon Petroleum Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum Company will post $0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jerry A. Weant sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $57,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,176,000. BlackRock Group LTD boosted its position in Callon Petroleum Company by 405.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 426,335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after buying an additional 341,988 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in Callon Petroleum Company by 27.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,700,173 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $58,093,000 after buying an additional 797,186 shares during the period. Insight Capital Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,023,000. Finally, Omega Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,865,000. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

About Callon Petroleum Company

Callon Petroleum Company is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties. The Company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin.

