Zacks: Brokerages Expect Callaway Golf Co (ELY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $283.52 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) will post $283.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $279.77 million to $290.4 million. Callaway Golf reported sales of $274.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full year sales of $283.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $920 million to $940.2 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $955.77 million per share, with estimates ranging from $894 million to $980 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $164 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.87 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 21.80%. Callaway Golf’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on ELY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Callaway Golf from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on Callaway Golf from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp restated a “positive” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Pacific Crest restated a “positive” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.65.

In related news, insider Alex Mitchell Boezeman sold 200,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $2,359,635.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,867,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Neil Howie sold 70,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $806,023.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 351,578 shares of company stock worth $3,937,740. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.4% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 25,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 57.5% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 350,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after buying an additional 127,720 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 24.8% in the third quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the third quarter worth about $557,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 24.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) opened at 11.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.33. Callaway Golf has a 12-month low of $8.96 and a 12-month high of $12.56.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/callaway-golf-co-ely-expected-to-announce-quarterly-sales-of-282-99-million-updated.html.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company designs, manufactures and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags and other golf-related accessories. The Company has two segments: the golf clubs segment and golf balls segment. The golf clubs segment consists of its woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, and Odyssey putters. This segment also includes other golf-related accessories, royalties from licensing of its trademarks and service marks and sales of pre-owned golf clubs.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Callaway Golf (ELY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.