Caldwell Partners International Inc (TSE:CWL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st.

Caldwell Partners International (TSE:CWL) traded up 2.70% during trading on Friday, hitting $1.14. 2,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Caldwell Partners International has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $1.25. The stock has a market cap of $23.26 million and a P/E ratio of 17.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.04.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Caldwell Partners International Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (CWL)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/caldwell-partners-international-inc-plans-quarterly-dividend-of-0-02-cwl-updated.html.

About Caldwell Partners International

The Caldwell Partners International Inc is a Canada-based executive search consulting company. The Company contracts with its clients, on an assignment basis, to provide consulting advice on the identification, evaluation, assessment and recommendation of qualified candidates for specific positions. The Company has three geographical segments: Canada, United States and Europe.

Receive News & Ratings for Caldwell Partners International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caldwell Partners International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.