CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $86.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.01 million. CalAmp Corp. had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. CalAmp Corp. updated its Q1 guidance to $0.24-0.32 EPS.

Shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) traded down 0.17% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.94. 303,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s market cap is $629.08 million. CalAmp Corp. has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $18.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.34.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/calamp-corp-camp-scheduled-to-post-quarterly-earnings-on-tuesday-updated.html.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMP. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in CalAmp Corp. by 1.9% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,130 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CalAmp Corp. by 66.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in CalAmp Corp. by 76.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,222 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in CalAmp Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in CalAmp Corp. during the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

CAMP has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of CalAmp Corp. in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Benchmark Co. initiated coverage on shares of CalAmp Corp. in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CalAmp Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Sidoti cut shares of CalAmp Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of CalAmp Corp. in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.78.

About CalAmp Corp.

CalAmp Corp. (CalAmp) is a provider of wireless communications solutions for a range of applications to customers globally. The Company operates through two business segments: Wireless DataCom and Satellite. The Company’s Wireless DataCom segment offers solutions for mobile resource management (MRM) applications, the machine-to-machine (M2M) communications space and other markets that require connectivity anytime and anywhere.

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.