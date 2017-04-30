Cacti Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 698,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,780 shares during the period. Merck & Co. accounts for 3.9% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co. were worth $44,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Merck & Co. by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,714,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,539,544,000 after buying an additional 1,235,395 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Merck & Co. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,237,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,555,000 after buying an additional 411,890 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Merck & Co. by 88.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,668,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,043,000 after buying an additional 16,764,608 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,800,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,480,000 after buying an additional 465,771 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Merck & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,628,824,000. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) opened at 62.33 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.06 and a 1-year high of $66.80. The company has a market cap of $171.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.21 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.47.

Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm earned $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Merck & Co. had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post $3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Merck & Co.’s payout ratio is 92.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on Merck & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Vetr raised Merck & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.31 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Merck & Co. in a research report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.68.

In other news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $322,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,001. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam H. Schechter sold 53,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $3,418,398.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 160,809 shares of company stock valued at $10,261,846. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co.

Merck & Co, Inc is a global healthcare company. The Company offers health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services and Alliances. The Company’s Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products marketed either directly by the Company or through joint ventures.

