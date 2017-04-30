Short Interest in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (COG) Grows By 14.1%

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,493,465 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the March 15th total of 17,958,283 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,435,435 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COG. Scotiabank set a $29.00 target price on Cabot Oil & Gas Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.88.

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) traded down 3.65% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.24. 11,866,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $20.02 and a 1-year high of $26.74. The firm’s market capitalization is $10.81 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.70.

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $517.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.45 million. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. had a negative net margin of 21.03% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post $0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COG. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. by 7.4% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 142,644 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after buying an additional 9,804 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. by 42.5% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 388,569 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after buying an additional 115,936 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 11,906,371 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $307,184,000 after buying an additional 151,663 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. by 46.1% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 17,933,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $472,013,000 after buying an additional 5,660,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. by 32.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 519,631 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $13,406,000 after buying an additional 126,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot Oil & Gas Co.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the development, exploitation and exploration of oil and gas properties. The Company operates in the segment of natural gas and oil development, exploitation, exploration and production, in the continental United States. Its assets are concentrated in areas with known hydrocarbon resources, which are conducive to multi-well, repeatable drilling programs.

