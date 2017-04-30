Cable Hill Partners LLC Maintains Position in International Business Machines Corp. (IBM)

Cable Hill Partners LLC continued to hold its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,668 shares of the technology company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. International Business Machines Corp. makes up 0.6% of Cable Hill Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines Corp. were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corp. by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,016,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,468,300,000 after buying an additional 1,220,924 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corp. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,846,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,199,449,000 after buying an additional 64,290 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corp. by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 13,751,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,184,465,000 after buying an additional 299,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,366,710,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in International Business Machines Corp. by 4.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,476,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,405,000 after buying an additional 103,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM) opened at 160.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.96. International Business Machines Corp. has a one year low of $142.50 and a one year high of $182.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $170.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.73.

International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. International Business Machines Corp. had a return on equity of 78.32% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business earned $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corp. will post $13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This is a boost from International Business Machines Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. International Business Machines Corp.’s payout ratio is 45.16%.

Several research firms have weighed in on IBM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on International Business Machines Corp. to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on International Business Machines Corp. from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines Corp. in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on International Business Machines Corp. from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of International Business Machines Corp. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines Corp. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.01.

In related news, insider James J. Kavanaugh sold 559 shares of International Business Machines Corp. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.31, for a total transaction of $99,675.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,623.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Diane J. Gherson sold 5,000 shares of International Business Machines Corp. stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $895,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,179.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a technology company. The Company operates through five segments: Cognitive Solutions, Global Business Services (GBS), Technology Services & Cloud Platforms, Systems and Global Financing. The Cognitive Solutions segment delivers a spectrum of capabilities, from descriptive, predictive and prescriptive analytics to cognitive systems.

