C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Given Media Impact Score of 0.07

News stories about C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) have trended somewhat positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research group, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. C.H. Robinson Worldwide earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news headlines about the transportation company an impact score of 86 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected AlphaOne Sentiment’s scoring:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHRW. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $71.00) on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Cowen and Company raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.11.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) traded down 0.15% on Friday, hitting $72.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,904,175 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.75 and its 200 day moving average is $74.89. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a one year low of $65.57 and a one year high of $81.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.39.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 3.91%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post $3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.14%.

In other news, insider Chris Obrien sold 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total value of $200,446.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Wiehoff sold 24,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $1,830,970.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a provider of transportation services and logistics solutions through a network of offices operating in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand and South America. The Company’s segments include North American Surface Transportation (NAST), Global Forwarding, Robinson Fresh, and All Other and Corporate.

