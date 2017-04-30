BWX Technologies (BWXT) Earning Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) have been trending positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research group, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. BWX Technologies earned a media sentiment score of 0.34 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news headlines about the technology company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. SunTrust Banks, Inc. began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America Corp raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BWX Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) traded down 0.93% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.17. 550,576 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 0.36. BWX Technologies has a 1-year low of $32.58 and a 1-year high of $50.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.86 and a 200-day moving average of $42.36.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 72.58% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $403.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post $1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harbour Group L.P. Blue sold 5,273,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total value of $240,825,171.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rex D. Geveden purchased 2,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.74 per share, for a total transaction of $91,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,757.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/bwx-technologies-bwxt-earning-positive-news-coverage-study-shows.html.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc is a manufacturer of nuclear components and a service provider. The Company’s businesses focus on the design, engineering and manufacture of precision naval nuclear components, reactors and nuclear fuel for the United States Government. Its segments include Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, Nuclear Energy and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.