BT Group plc (BT) Receives $377.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $381.79.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BT shares. Haitong Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.16) price objective on shares of BT Group plc in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.71) price objective on shares of BT Group plc in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BT Group plc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut BT Group plc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($5.88) price objective on shares of BT Group plc in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BT. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of BT Group plc by 95.7% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 523,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,316,000 after buying an additional 256,025 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in BT Group plc by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 45,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in BT Group plc by 8.0% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 133,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 9,892 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in BT Group plc by 31.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in BT Group plc by 198.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 342,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,716,000 after buying an additional 227,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) traded down 0.70% on Tuesday, reaching $19.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,350 shares. The company has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.07. BT Group plc has a 52-week low of $19.14 and a 52-week high of $33.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.64.

About BT Group plc

