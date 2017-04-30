Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (BMTC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) will announce $0.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bryn Mawr Bank Corp.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.56. Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. reported earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. will report full year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bryn Mawr Bank Corp..

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $40.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.95 million.

BMTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. FIG Partners lowered Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) traded up 0.73% on Thursday, reaching $42.90. 101,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.93 and its 200 day moving average is $38.49. The company has a market cap of $727.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.67. Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. has a 52 week low of $27.51 and a 52 week high of $43.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Bryn Mawr Bank Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.81%.

In other Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. news, Director David E. Lees sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $142,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,809. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph G. Keefer sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $366,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,509 shares in the company, valued at $591,241.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $652,770. Insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMTC. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. by 0.8% in the third quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 131,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. during the third quarter valued at about $17,520,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. by 3.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 29,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bryn Mawr Bank Corp.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation is the bank holding company of the Bryn Mawr Trust Company (the Bank). The Company and its subsidiaries offer a range of personal and business banking services, consumer and commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust and estate administration, retirement planning, custody services, and tax planning and preparation from various location across Montgomery, Delaware, Chester, Philadelphia and Dauphin counties of Pennsylvania, and New Castle county in Delaware.

