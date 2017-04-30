Brookline Bancorp (BRKL) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.25

Media coverage about Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) has been trending positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Brookline Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of 0.25 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave headlines about the bank an impact score of 71 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment’s rankings:

Several research analysts have commented on BRKL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point raised Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Shares of Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) traded down 1.02% on Friday, reaching $14.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,520 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.88. Brookline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $17.45.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp will post $0.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director John M. Pereira bought 10,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $145,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Brookline Bancorp (BRKL) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.25” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/brookline-bancorp-brkl-given-daily-media-sentiment-rating-of-0-25.html.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company for Brookline Bank and its subsidiaries; Bank Rhode Island (BankRI) and its subsidiaries; First Ipswich Bank (First Ipswich) and its subsidiaries, and Brookline Securities Corp. As a commercially focused financial institution with 50 full-service banking offices throughout greater Boston, the north shore of Massachusetts and Rhode Island, the Company, through Brookline Bank, BankRI and First Ipswich (individually and collectively the Banks), offered a range of commercial, business and retail banking services, including cash management products, online banking services, consumer and residential loans and investment services throughout central New England, as of December 31, 2016.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.