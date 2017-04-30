Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP.UN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of Infinity. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th.
A number of research firms have commented on BEP.UN. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays PLC restated an “equal weight” rating and set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.00.
Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile
Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P., formerly Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P., is the owner and operator of a portfolio of assets that generate electricity from renewable resources. The Company operates as a pure-play renewable power platform. Its segments include Hydroelectric, Wind, Other and Corporate.
