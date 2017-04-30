Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of Infinity. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP.UN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/brookfield-renewable-partners-lp-bep-un-scheduled-to-post-earnings-on-tuesday.html.

A number of research firms have commented on BEP.UN. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays PLC restated an “equal weight” rating and set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.00.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P., formerly Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P., is the owner and operator of a portfolio of assets that generate electricity from renewable resources. The Company operates as a pure-play renewable power platform. Its segments include Hydroelectric, Wind, Other and Corporate.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.