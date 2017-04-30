Brookfield Canada Office Properties (BOXC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Brookfield Canada Office Properties (NYSE:BOXC) (TSE:BOX.UN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.88.

BOXC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Canada Office Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Brookfield Canada Office Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Brookfield Canada Office Properties (NYSE:BOXC) traded down 0.08% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.81. 753 shares of the company traded hands. Brookfield Canada Office Properties has a 12 month low of $18.68 and a 12 month high of $25.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.61 and its 200 day moving average is $21.68. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a $0.0809 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Brookfield Canada Office Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOXC. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Canada Office Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Canada Office Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,629,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Brookfield Canada Office Properties by 13,706.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 814,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after buying an additional 808,386 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Brookfield Canada Office Properties by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 48,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 16,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Canada Office Properties by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.43% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Canada Office Properties

Brookfield Canada Office Properties is a Canada-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company invests, develops and operates commercial office properties in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Vancouver. The Company’s commercial-property portfolio consists of interests in approximately 25 properties totaling approximately 21.1 million square feet, including approximately 4.0 million square feet of parking and other.

