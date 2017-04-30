Brokers Set Expectations for O'Reilly Automotive Inc’s Q2 2017 Earnings (ORLY)

O'Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) – Analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings boosted their Q2 2017 EPS estimates for shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $3.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.10. Oppenheimer Holdings currently has a “Buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings also issued estimates for O'Reilly Automotive’s Q3 2017 earnings at $3.32 EPS and Q4 2017 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.28. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/brokers-set-expectations-for-oreilly-automotive-incs-q2-2017-earnings-orly.html.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of O'Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of O'Reilly Automotive to an “overweight” rating and set a $307.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.34.

Shares of O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) opened at 248.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $264.10 and its 200-day moving average is $270.25. O'Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $245.01 and a one year high of $292.84. The company has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.69.

In related news, CEO Gregory L. Henslee sold 10,000 shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,964,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,437,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,188 shares of company stock valued at $16,555,664. 3.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc boosted its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 2.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 14,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,994,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 8.6% in the third quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 20,824 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,833,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 962 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Magee Thomson Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 26.7% in the third quarter. Magee Thomson Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,700,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 6.5% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,759,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc is a specialty retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment and accessories in the United States. The Company sells its products to both do-it-yourself (DIY) and professional service provider customers. The Company’s product line includes new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature control, chassis parts, driveline parts and engine parts; maintenance items, such as oil, antifreeze, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting, engine additives and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers and truck accessories.

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.