Brokers Set Expectations for J & J Snack Foods Corp’s FY2017 Earnings (JJSF)

J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2017 EPS estimates for shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp in a report issued on Wednesday. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.30 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.35. KeyCorp also issued estimates for J & J Snack Foods Corp’s Q4 2017 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on JJSF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J & J Snack Foods Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. DA Davidson downgraded J & J Snack Foods Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) opened at 134.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 0.67. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a 52 week low of $99.52 and a 52 week high of $143.21.

J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. J & J Snack Foods Corp had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $246.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. J & J Snack Foods Corp’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp by 764.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp by 8.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp by 32.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert M. Radano sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total transaction of $949,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,949,483.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. J & J Snack Foods Corp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.08%.

J & J Snack Foods Corp Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of a range of snack foods and beverages for the food service and retail supermarket industries. The Company operates in three business segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets and Frozen Beverages. Its portfolio of products includes soft pretzels, frozen beverages, frozen juice treats and desserts, stuffed sandwiches, burritos, churros, fruit pies, funnel cakes, cookies and bakery goods, and other snack foods and drinks.

