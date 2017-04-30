Brokers Set Expectations for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s Q2 2017 Earnings (CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings upped their Q2 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $2.44 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.41. Oppenheimer Holdings has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q3 2017 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2017 earnings at $8.14 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CMG. SunTrust Banks, Inc. boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Standpoint Research started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $440.55.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) opened at 474.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $441.99 and a 200-day moving average of $410.82. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $352.96 and a 12-month high of $497.48. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 146.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.88) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth approximately $16,909,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.5% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 25,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,666,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 11,812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,002,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 13.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth approximately $332,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Matthew H. Paull purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $397.71 per share, with a total value of $159,084.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,447.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc (Chipotle), together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The Company’s Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants serve a menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls (a burrito without the tortilla) and salads. As of December 31, 2016, the Company managed its operations and restaurants based on 11 regions.

