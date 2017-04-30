Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Huntsman in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. KeyCorp analyst M. Sison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.50. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.19. Huntsman had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Brokers Offer Predictions for Huntsman Co.’s Q3 2017 Earnings (HUN)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/brokers-offer-predictions-for-huntsman-co-s-q3-2017-earnings-hun.html.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HUN. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc raised shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.54 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Instinet reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) opened at 24.77 on Friday. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $26.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 2.61.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Huntsman by 6.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 484,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,889,000 after buying an additional 30,766 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Huntsman by 2.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 895,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,572,000 after buying an additional 18,495 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in Huntsman by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 5,876,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,611,000 after buying an additional 216,228 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Huntsman by 4.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its position in Huntsman by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 112,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Russell R. Stolle sold 22,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $562,839.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,439.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Russell R. Stolle sold 27,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $687,617.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,306.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,197 shares of company stock worth $6,268,457 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.68% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation is a manufacturer of differentiated organic chemical products and of inorganic chemical products. The Company operates all of its businesses through its subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC (Huntsman International). The Company operates through five segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, Textile Effects, and Pigments and Additives.

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.