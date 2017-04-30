Brokers Issue Forecasts for TRI Pointe Group Inc’s FY2017 Earnings (TPH)

TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) – Stock analysts at Gabelli dropped their FY2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. Gabelli analyst A. Lacayo now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.35.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TPH. Barclays PLC started coverage on TRI Pointe Group in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on TRI Pointe Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on TRI Pointe Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, FBR & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Shares of TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) opened at 12.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.73. TRI Pointe Group has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $14.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.10.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business earned $392 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 11,985,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $152,940,147.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 363,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 65.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the third quarter valued at $460,000. Orca Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 27.1% in the third quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 275,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 58,764 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 43.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 27,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

About TRI Pointe Group

TRI Pointe Group, Inc is a homebuilder company. The Company’s operations are organized in two principal businesses, including homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operation consists of six segments: Maracay Homes, including operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

