Brokerages Set Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE) Price Target at $87.36

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.36.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RARE. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. upped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) traded down 0.23% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.39. The stock had a trading volume of 233,253 shares. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $46.52 and a one year high of $91.35. The company’s market cap is $2.69 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.99.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post ($7.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shalini Sharp sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $1,081,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,887 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,618.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $215,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,258,730 over the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RARE. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Turner Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 10.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of products for the treatment of genetic diseases. Its clinical-stage pipeline consists of two product categories: biologics (including a monoclonal antibody and an enzyme replacement therapy), and small-molecule substrate replacement therapies.

